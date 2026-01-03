Venezuela Video

Guys, Ill be honest. This was my 4th attempt at a video but information keeps advancing or changing. Bottom line, we don’t know what will happen. I pray for the Venezuelan people who want freedom.
Trump says we’re in charge, but I have no clue how without military on the ground. Unless we are in negotiations. When more becomes know I will come back here and give some analysis.
Adam
