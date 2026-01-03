Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Venezuela Video

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jan 03, 2026

Guys, Ill be honest. This was my 4th attempt at a video but information keeps advancing or changing. Bottom line, we don’t know what will happen. I pray for the Venezuelan people who want freedom.

Trump says we’re in charge, but I have no clue how without military on the ground. Unless we are in negotiations. When more becomes know I will come back here and give some analysis.

Adam

Share

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture