Video: Pressure Points

In our second episode, Zach Hunter and I widen the lens.

We start with the shooting in Minneapolis—what we know, what we don’t, and why trust in investigations matters even more when emotions are raw and facts are still are ignored. We talk about accountability, restraint, and what happens when authority is exercised without transparency.

From there, we turn to the unprecedented investigation involving Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. We discuss why an independent central bank matters, why political pressure on monetary policy is dangerous, and what it signals when institutions meant to be insulated from politics are pulled into partisan conflict.

The conversation then moves overseas. We talk about Donald Trump once again threatening Greenland—territory of a NATO ally—and why undermining allies at a moment of global instability is not just reckless, but strategically incoherent. We connect that to broader concerns about Venezuela, Iran, and the growing reality that America may soon face serious foreign policy tests that demand unity rather than impulse.

This episode is about power—how it’s exercised, how it’s abused, and how easily it can drift when guardrails weaken. It’s about institutions that are supposed to hold steady under pressure, and what happens when they’re pushed to bend.

As always, the goal isn’t outrage for its own sake. It’s context. It’s clarity. And it’s an honest conversation about what it means to lead responsibly in a moment when the stakes—at home and abroad—are rising fast.

