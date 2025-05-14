Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Will Russia Ever Use Nukes in Ukraine? No.
Hey you all.
  
Adam Kinzinger
33
The $400 Million Perk — Trump’s Airborne Throne
From a 747 gift to billion-dollar deals, Trump’s corruption has taken flight
  
Adam Kinzinger
95
Conversation With Steve Bezner
The role of the evangelical church in the rise of Trump, and how it can get its groove back
  
Adam Kinzinger
105
30:38
New YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending Explained
Hey all, here is the latest YouTube Video I’ve done as we enter the spending debates!
  
Adam Kinzinger
36
Silencing America’s Voice
How Trump is Tearing Down Our Defenses Against Disinformation
  
Adam Kinzinger
77
Weekend Video, May 10, 2025
Hey all!
  
Adam Kinzinger
180
19:01
The Man Who Never Read the Constitution
How Trump’s ignorance and defiance of the Constitution threaten American democracy.
  
Adam Kinzinger
122
The Lost Art of Living in Community
Every winter, Mr.
Published on Sofia Kinzinger  
Ask Me Anything: The Answers!
Thanks to everyone who posted questions for this AMA.
  
Adam Kinzinger
204
36:59
Keep Your Head Up – The Fight for America Isn’t Over-It's ON
Remembering the Generations Who Fought Before Us – and Why We Can’t Be the One to Let This Experiment Fail
  
Adam Kinzinger
156
Trump Thrives in The Dark
Like all dictators, he's trying to destroy the press
  
Adam Kinzinger
129
The Trump Crime Family Business: Selling America from the Inside
While Trump sits in the Oval Office, his sons are cutting foreign deals—from Saudi towers to Qatari golf resorts.
  
Adam Kinzinger
209
