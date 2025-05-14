Adam Kinzinger
Will Russia Ever Use Nukes in Ukraine? No.
Hey you all.
10 hrs ago
Adam Kinzinger
Will Russia Ever Use Nukes in Ukraine? No.
The $400 Million Perk — Trump’s Airborne Throne
From a 747 gift to billion-dollar deals, Trump’s corruption has taken flight
11 hrs ago
Adam Kinzinger
The $400 Million Perk — Trump’s Airborne Throne
Conversation With Steve Bezner
The role of the evangelical church in the rise of Trump, and how it can get its groove back
May 13
Adam Kinzinger
Conversation With Steve Bezner
New YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending Explained
Hey all, here is the latest YouTube Video I’ve done as we enter the spending debates!
May 12
Adam Kinzinger
New YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending Explained
Silencing America’s Voice
How Trump is Tearing Down Our Defenses Against Disinformation
May 12
Adam Kinzinger
Silencing America’s Voice
Weekend Video, May 10, 2025
Hey all!
May 10
Adam Kinzinger
Weekend Video, May 10, 2025
The Man Who Never Read the Constitution
How Trump’s ignorance and defiance of the Constitution threaten American democracy.
May 9
Adam Kinzinger
The Man Who Never Read the Constitution
The Lost Art of Living in Community
Every winter, Mr.
Published on Sofia Kinzinger
May 9
Ask Me Anything: The Answers!
Thanks to everyone who posted questions for this AMA.
May 8
Adam Kinzinger
Ask Me Anything: The Answers!
Keep Your Head Up – The Fight for America Isn’t Over-It's ON
Remembering the Generations Who Fought Before Us – and Why We Can’t Be the One to Let This Experiment Fail
May 7
Adam Kinzinger
Keep Your Head Up – The Fight for America Isn’t Over-It's ON
Trump Thrives in The Dark
Like all dictators, he's trying to destroy the press
May 7
Adam Kinzinger
Trump Thrives in The Dark
The Trump Crime Family Business: Selling America from the Inside
While Trump sits in the Oval Office, his sons are cutting foreign deals—from Saudi towers to Qatari golf resorts.
May 5
Adam Kinzinger
The Trump Crime Family Business: Selling America from the Inside
